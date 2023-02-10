2023: Peter Obi top pick for president, fresh Bloomberg poll shows

Barely two weeks to the election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, remains the top choice to become the nation’s next president, according to a new poll by Bloomberg.

The survey results for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corporation were published on Friday.

According to the poll, two-thirds of respondents said they intend to vote for Obi in an election other frontline candidates – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – will keenly contest.

The San Francisco-based Premise said it polled 2,384 Nigerians from January 26 to February 4 via a smartphone app and that submissions were selected from quotas developed by age, gender and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Bloomberg also said it weighted the results against the original quotas to ensure national representation.

According to the poll results, among the decided voters, Obi scored 66%; Tinubu scored 18%, and Atiku scored 10%.

Meanwhile, for the undecided voters, Obi scored 47%; Tinubu scored 27%, and Atiku scored 9%.

“Of the 93% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice,” Bloomberg said.

Recall that Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that Bloomberg released in September as the official election campaign kicked off.