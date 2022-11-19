2023: Stop discrimination on basis of religion – Oyo Accord guber candidate, Adelabu

Gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in the 2023 election in Oyo State, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu has urged politicians to stop discrimination against people of other religion.

Adelabu made this disclosure when he met some religious leaders in Oke Ogun geo-political zone on Friday.

The meeting had in attendance Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) representative in Itesiwaju Local Government, Pastor M.O Adeagbo, Revd. S.O.A Omidara, Pastor Adeoye, Pastor G.J Akindeyi, Apostle Sunday and Pastor Oni J.O.

Others were Chairman, League of Imams in Itesiwaju, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Salam Ayodabo, traditional worshippers, among whom were the Oluwo Otu, Ifajimi Adeniyi and Chief (Mrs) Adebayo Ojeronke.

Adelabu advised politicians to be fair to all religions.

He said that it will be unfortunate for any government to discriminate against any religion.

Adelabu said, “All religions are equal in the presence of God, so why would human beings be sentimental about it? We promise that our government when elected into office in 2023 will be fair to all.

“We are here to seek your support, prayers and blessings for our emergence in 2023. We would not let you down”.

Adeagbo expressed dismay over the deplorable condition of infrastructures in Oke-Ogun zone.

On their part, Adeniyi and Ojeronke alleged that the present governor in the State, Mr. Seyi Makinde made some promises to them in 2018 but none had been fulfilled till date.

They implored the Accord candidate to be a promise keeper.