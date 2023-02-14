2023: We can’t glamourise what doesn’t work – APC gives reason for fighting Buhari

The All Progressives Congress APC has provided insight into the Internal wrangling in the ruling party.

Some chieftains of the party, such as the party’s presidential candidate and Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai had recently, on different occasions, slammed the Buhari administration over its newly implemented monetary policies.

El-Rufai and some governors from the north also dragged the administration to court to halt the policy, describing it as anti-people.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, Prince Mustapha Audu, the Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, PCC, North Central, said the President is making the right moves at the wrong time.

“There are some policies of the government that are not so great to the Nigerian people. We’ve to be honest. The President has implemented some policies to clean up the election like the cash swap policy amongst other things but obviously, you can see some sabotage in the implementation. You can see there are negative effects on Nigerians.

“Sometimes you have to weigh the cost-benefit of some policies to see when to implement them. We’re very dynamic and intelligent people in APC. When we know something is going right we praise it and when we know something is not going right we’re going to speak against it. There’s no point glamorizing what does not work, you have to say it.

“You have to speak the truth to power if there are problems and build on the ones that are good. A lot of us were worried about the cash policy. You can see the economic benefits vs the negativity we are suffering right now.

“So these are the things we’re fighting against right now as a party. We as a party came together to fight certain things. Let’s take the cash crunch that is hitting Nigeria for instance which is affecting the farmers and people in the hinterland.

“The thought behind it was to clean the election. He wants to leave the legacy of clean elections. But what people are saying is that this is the time Nigerians move around every election.

“Every four years this is the time Nigerians move the most. So, making cash unavailable is bad for the election, bad for logistics, it’s bad for the military and the police. Implementation of it at this point and in this manner is bad.”