2023: Why Obasanjo, Clark endorsed Peter Obi – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has alleged the reason former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Elder statesman, Edwin Clark endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was because they can easily bully him to do their biddings.

Garba also claimed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got the support of the elites because they knew he could share the country with them.

The claims were contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, enjoys the support of the youths because they know he would protect their future.

He wrote, “Elders like Edwin Clark, Obasanjo, etc support Obi because they know he can be bullied to do their errands.

“Elites support Atiku because they know he can share the country with them.

“Youths support Tinubu because we know he can protect our country’s future.

“Vote for Tinubu!”