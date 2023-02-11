    Login
    2baba Reacts To Viral Video About Why People Shouldn’t Visit Their Exes

    Popular singer, 2Baba has come out to react to a viral video that revealed why people shouldn’t visit their ex-partners after break up. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    The clip that made the rounds online showed a lady who visited her ex’s house, and despite the fact that they had broken up, he was still able to sweet talk and convince her into having intercourse with him.

    2baba wrote, “Stop it jor🤣🤣🤣🤣 I don’t want oo.”

