35 Years With My Wife Has Been Filled With Love And Laughter – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary today. He recently jumped on Instagram to sing her praises, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he wakes up every morning to thank God for giving him the wisdom to make her the most significant decision of his entire life.

Okowa added that he is very grateful for 35 amazing years with his woman that have been full of love, light, laughter and 4 beautiful kids.

His words, “My darling Edith, 35-years ago, before God and our family and friends, I said: “I do” to you. 35-years later, every morning when I wake up, I thank our Almighty God for the best and most significant decision that I have ever made,”

“As we celebrate this milestone together, my darling, I thank you for 35 amazing years that have been full of love, light, laughter, and of course, four beautiful children. For you, I will always say: “I do.”

She added, “My darling Ifeanyi, having you in my life is one of God’s greatest gifts. You have been a friend and a father to our beautiful children; the personification of a great husband; and an exemplary and intentional leader. Today, as we celebrate 35 years of love and togetherness, I wish you a happy wedding anniversary my love.”

WOW.