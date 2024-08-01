54-Year-Old Caterer Gruesomely Murdered in Ondo State

A 54-year-old woman, Olakunbi Adene, was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in her residence just four days after celebrating her birthday.

The deceased, a popular caterer in the state, was discovered in a pool of her blood at her home on Oda Road, Akure, Ondo State.

Adene, a mother of two, had recently celebrated her birthday, entertaining guests at her residence.

According to a resident, Adene was full of life during her birthday celebration before she was tragically hacked to death.

A neighbor, speaking anonymously, shared, “The deceased, who was a social media enthusiast, posted many of her pictures on Facebook.

After the birthday, several well-wishers congratulated her. It was saddening to find her dead some days later.”

The deceased’s husband, Dele Adene, expressed his shock and grief over his wife’s untimely death. “I was told that my wife’s corpse was found on her bed in a pool of blood, which showed she was killed.

I cannot believe that no arrests have been made up until now. I feel the suspects should have been arrested.

Her phone should be tracked, and I don’t understand how dwellers in the building did not know such a thing happened,” he said.

The couple’s daughter, Tejumade, also confirmed that she had been informed about her mother’s murder.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated, “I am aware of the incident, and an investigation is currently ongoing.”