90% Of The Messages I Receive From Nigerians Are Depressing – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has come out to say that Nigeria will bleed if citizens don’t get it right with the upcoming 2023 general elections. She recently has her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Nigerians are really suffering because she receives depressing messages from many on a daily basis, and she is even so scared to open her DM nowadays.

Iyabo Ojo added that ninety percent of the messages she receives online are absolutely depressing.

Her words, “People are really suffering, It’s a daily struggle these days, I’m so scared to even open my DM’s. Bcos 90% of the messages are depressing. My dear Country. If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed.”

WOW.