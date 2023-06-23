A Man Is More Of A Man When He Becomes A Father – Cute Abiola

Popular content creator, Cute Abiola and his wife, Mosunmola have welcomed a baby boy. He recently shared a picture of them alongside their baby via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.
See photo,
His words, “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.
I have A Son Now and he is ALHAJI @wb_jnr
Thank you my love.”
WOW.
