    Login
    Subscribe

    A Man Is More Of A Man When He Becomes A Father – Cute Abiola

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular content creator, Cute Abiola and his wife, Mosunmola have welcomed a baby boy. He recently shared a picture of them alongside their baby via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    See photo,

    Cute Abiola
    Cute Abiola

    His words, “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.

    I have A Son Now and he is ALHAJI @wb_jnr

    Thank you my love.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply