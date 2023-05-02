Abia government properties being looted – Alex Otti, LP allege

Abia State Governor-elect Alex Otti and the Labour Party (LP) have raised the alarm of massive looting of government properties by appointees and civil servants.

Otti and his party identified public institutions and government facilities, including the Government House and guest houses.

A joint reaction on Wednesday by Otti and LP spokespersons, Ferdinand Ekeoma and Njoku Ajike, expressed disappointment about the situation.

It said after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otti winner, the government should have acted swiftly but did not.

The statement recalled last Friday’s Abia State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) complaint during Otti’s visit.

The NMA lamented “the destruction and looting of Aba General Hospital in the twilight of this outgoing administration”.

Otti and the LP said at the Government House in Umuahia, “choice cars, brand new buses and Sport Utility Vehicles acquired with public funds, have been removed”.

Others affected are the School of Health Technology Aba; Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Umuahia; School of Nursing, Amachara, Umuahia.

“In the case of School of Nursing Amachara, Umuahia, reports alleged that some important medical equipment in the COVID-19 Centre had since been taken away by agents of the government.”

The statement described the acts as insensitive and callous to the welfare of the Abia people and the socio-economic development of the state.

Noting that the public assets must be protected and not plundered as spoils of war, the LP reminded culpable persons that “government outlives every occupant”.

“Government is a continuum. Therefore, no action should be taken by anyone to sabotage the existence of government as an institution at any point in time.”

Otti advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to “arrest this self-sabotage and ensure that every property belonging to the State Government away is returned”.