    Abia guber: Alex Otti reacts as INEC declares him governor-elect

    Politics

    The Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti has reacted to his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Otti the winner of the poll .

    Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party, defeated his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge winner.

    The Labour Party candidate scored 175, 467, while Ahiwe polled 88,529.

    INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti declared Otti the winner on Wednesday evening after the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Umuahia.

    The electoral umpire had suspended the collation of results for 48 hours.

    Reacting, Otti praised God for his victory at the poll.

    Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle, Otti wrote: “See what the lord has done.”

