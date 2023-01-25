Abia PDP guber candidate, Ikonne dead

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for the March 11 governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne is dead.

InfoStride News learnt that he died on Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

He had earlier received treatment at a United Kingdom hospital.

Ikonne’s demise was confirmed by his son, Chikezie, in a statement he issued on behalf of the family.

The statement read, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”

Just last week, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu confirmed that Ikonne was ill.

The Governor had, however, assured that Ikonne was “recovering gradually and progressively”.

“I want to report some progress and the progress is that Ikonne is recovering gradually.

“He will be strong enough in the future to join”, the Governor said then.