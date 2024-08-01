Abia State Residents Stay Home Amid National Protest Against Hunger and Hardship

The national protest against hunger and hardship, which saw participation in several states across the nation today, did not witness involvement in Abia State, as most residents opted to stay at home while a few went about their usual activities.

Despite initial concerns that protests might erupt in Umuahia and Aba or be hijacked, both cities remained calm with residents refraining from gathering to stage demonstrations.

In Aba, most residents stayed indoors or locked their shops, avoiding street protests.

Only a scant movement of people and vehicles was observed.

In Umuahia, the state capital, the city remained peaceful. Residents who ventured out were not harassed or molested, although many shops stayed closed.

The usually bustling Isi Gate area was quieter than normal, with only a few transporters and traders at work while others stayed home.

Banks in Umuahia did not serve the few customers who arrived, as security personnel advised them to use alternative banking channels.

Government offices continued normal business, although many were not fully staffed by mid-morning due to transportation challenges faced by employees from distant areas.

A commercial bus driver at Isi Gate, Shedrack Nkemjika, expressed relief that Abia residents did not engage in open protest.

“Enemies of Abia and Ndigbo would have capitalized on any open protest to cause problems. We are in hardship. We are hungry, but I think we did the best thing by not joining,” Nkemjika told the media.

InfoStride News recalls that Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, addressed the people on Tuesday during a live radio broadcast, appealing to them, especially the youths, to avoid destroying lives and property in the name of protests.

Otti urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and parents to persuade their children to maintain peace and order in their quest for a better Nigeria.