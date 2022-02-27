Abrahamovic Should Avoid Putting Out More Statements – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say blast Roman Abramovich for his statement amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the statement Roman made last night left more questions than answers, and it is better if he avoids putting out more in the nearest future.

Neville added that it is clear that Abrahamovic is still running the club even if he is saying otherwise.

His words, “One of the smartest things that I think Roman Abramovich has done over the last 20 years is not speak, not make statements,”

“Because the statement that he made last night left more questions than answers.”

“If anything I thought it was, to be fair, a cowardly approach to sort of throw a hospital pass to good people on the charitable and foundation board when it’s quite clear he runs the club with Marina [Granovskaia, club director] and [technical and performance advisor] Petr Cech.”

“There’s no way that the charitable foundation of Chelsea is running the club and I’m not quite sure why Roman Abramovich made that statement.”

“If he wanted to make a statement of any note it would have been whether he supports the war in Ukraine or he actually doesn’t support the war in Ukraine.”