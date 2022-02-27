Abramovich Has Let Chelsea Down – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to say blast Roman Abramovich for his statement amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t think the club owner has handled his country’s crises well and he has let himself and Chelsea down badly.

Jamie added that he thinks the Russian and his advisers have actually embarrassed themselves with the recent statement.

His words, “I don’t think they’ve handled it really well. With the couple of statements they’ve put out. I think it’s been really poor and they’ve let themselves down badly.”

“I don’t think they did that well either.”

“It’s not worked out well for them at all, I think they’ve embarrassed themselves. They should have been a lot stronger in what they said, and regarding Roman Abramovich passing on to Chelsea trustees, that’s not him relinquishing the club, stewardship is not ownership. It’s completely different because he’s still in charge, he’s still running it, which is fine.”

“But to not actually mention in his initial statement what was going on in Ukraine, I thought was really poor.”