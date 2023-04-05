Abuja Court stops LP National Chairman, others from parading as officers

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT has issued an order restraining the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim and two others from parading themselves as National Officers of the party.

Others stopped from parading themselves as National Officers are the National Organizi Secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu and one other.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order on Wednesday in Abuja while ruling in an ex-parte application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, James Ogwu Onoja.

Onoja had in the application informed the court how the restrained national officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions in the last general elections.

Among the documents were the receipts, seals and affidavits of the Court to carry out criminal activities.

The Senior lawyer who tendered several documents confirmed to the Judge that the Chief Registrar of the Court wrote the Labour Party to disown several documents used for the alleged criminal activities by Abure and three others.

Onoja said following their indictment by a police investigation, the four people are to be arraigned in court adding that warrants for their arrest have already been obtained.

In a brief ruling, Justice Muazu held that the application and the supporting affidavits have a good case for the request to be granted.

The Judge subsequently ordered that the four people should immediately stop parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party.

Details later…