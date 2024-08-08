ACC Advocates for South-East Presidency in 2027 to Strengthen National Unity

The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) has called for the election of a President of South-East extraction in 2027, asserting that such a move would bolster national unity in Nigeria.

The party’s stance was highlighted during the inauguration of its Abia State executives in Umuahia, a significant event attended by key figures within the party.

Olusegun Peters, Chairman of the ACC, articulated this position, emphasizing that the Igbo ethnic group has yet to produce a Nigerian President since the assassination of General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi on 29th July 1966.

Peters, who was represented by Ibrahim Abdullahi, the ACC National Vice Chairman for the Northwest, noted the historical absence of an Igbo President since Nigeria’s return to democracy 25 years ago.

During this period, both the North and South-West have each held the presidency twice.

Peters underscored the ACC’s commitment to equity and fair distribution of political power among Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups: the Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba.

The party believes that a presidency from the South-East would not only address historical imbalances but also contribute positively to national cohesion.

Abdullahi highlighted the industrious nature of the Igbo people and expressed confidence that an Igbo leader could effectively tackle the prevailing economic challenges facing the country.

He emphasised the ACC’s dedication to promoting equitable representation and governance that reflects Nigeria’s diverse demographics.

The inauguration event also marked a call for unity and collaboration within the party.

Peters urged the newly inaugurated Abia State executives to work cohesively to advance the party’s objectives and ensure its success in upcoming elections.

He reiterated the ACC’s commitment to inclusivity, focusing on the interests of all Nigerians regardless of their religious, ethnic, or educational backgrounds.

In their speeches, various party officials expressed support for the new state executives.

Hon. Illya Juan, the National Vice Chairman for North-Central, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq, the National Publicity Secretary, and Vincent Eberechukwu, the National Vice Chairman for South-East, all congratulated the newly inaugurated team.

They conveyed their hope that the new leadership would steer the party towards victory in future elections.

Onyekachi Uwalaka, the acting State Chairman of the ACC, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the new state executive.

He committed to revitalising the party’s structure and strategy with the aim of securing governorship and legislative seats in Abia State by 2027.

The event also saw the appointment of other key party officials, including Dr. Jiwuba Peter as State Vice Chairman and Dr. Innocent Ikoro as Party Secretary, among other principal officers.

The new executives are tasked with steering the party towards its strategic goals and enhancing its influence in regional and national politics.

Overall, the ACC’s advocacy for a South-East presidency reflects its broader vision of fostering a more inclusive and balanced political landscape in Nigeria.

By positioning itself as a champion of regional equity, the party aims to play a significant role in shaping the nation’s political future and addressing longstanding historical grievances.