Activist Sulaiman joins World Leaders to celebrate Wole Soyinka at 90, lauds Tinubu, Supreme Court on LG Autonomy

A human rights activist, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman has joined the world leaders to celebrate a renowned literary giant and Nobel Laurel, Professor Wole Soyinka at 90, describing Professor Soyinka as a man of honour and many parts who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the knowledge across the globe.

Professor Soyinka who turned 90 today Saturday, the 13th day of July 2024, was a great African and leader par excellence that worthy of emulation for the youths in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Comrade Sulaiman, who is Executive Chairman of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for naming the National Theatre after the Nigeria-born Nobel Laurel, saying that Soyinka had done Nigeria Nigeria proud in every clime.

This was contained in a statement issued by CHRSJ’s Media Office and copies were made available to newsmen on Saturday, maintaining that Nobel Laurel had also done Nigeria proud globally which makes him worthy of celebration by all and sundry.

He further described Professor Soyinka as a fearless, bold and courageous rights and pro-democracy activist who has made his mark legendary throughout his 90 years on earth.

The rights activist, then, prayed to God to give Professor Soyinka long life and good health for more service to humanity.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman who doubles as Convener, Save Lagos Group (SLG), has lauded the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its Thursday landmark judgement on autonomy for the local government in Nigeria.

He hailed President Tinubu and the Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, for deeming it fit to approach the nation’s apex court on this issue of national importance.

Saluting the courage of Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Honourable Justice Kayode Ariwoola and Honourable Justice Kudirat Motomori Kekere-Ekun with other fearless Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court for ensuring justice on the subject matter.

Similarly, he has thrown his weight behind the progressive thought of well-meaning Nigerians including that of a human rights lawyer, Barrister Femi Falana and the accountability group, Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) be given seven(7) days ultimatum to the Governors who seized the local government funds since all this while to return it with immediate alacrity.

The anti-corruption crusader urged the Federation Account Allocation Committee(FAAC) not to release the allocations meant for Local Governments in Nigeria to Caretaker Committees because the Supreme Court had declared them illegal, unconstitutional, anathema, abomination, unlawful, null and void.

Sulaiman, reiterated his earlier call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the two(2) National Assembly chambers under the watch of Senator Goodwill Akpabio and Right Honourable Tajudeen Abass to make the Federal electoral body(INEC) to conduct the local government election in Nigeria for uniformity and even development.