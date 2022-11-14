Adebutu Confident of Victory as Appeal Court Hearing begins Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Hopeful, Hon. Dr. (Sir) Oladipupo Adebutu, has expressed confidence and hope for victory at the Appeal Court over his candidacy in the 2023 Gubernatorial election as the hearing begins today, 14th November 2022.

It would be recalled that some people filed a suit challenging the party’s primaries which birthed a judgement delivered by Justice O.O.Oguntoyinbo asking that the PDP conduct a fresh primary within a stipulated period of 14 days. Another case was instituted by Hon. Segun Seriki was against the Party claiming that he was denied participation in the primary elections.

The High Court sitting in Ogun State on 27th September 2022, ordered that a fresh primary be conducted to cater for all interest groups in the party which led to a temporary stepped down of all the PDP Candidates in Ogun State by INEC ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, after careful study of the court judgments by the party’s legal team and the intervention of the National Executive Council, the NEC described the judgement as overriding its power, an appeal was filed against the judgements within the stipulated time frame and as contained in the Electoral Act 2022 which made it clear that the National body of the party is the only body that can conduct party primaries and not State executives.

The decision of the party to appeal the judgement led to noncompliance with the earlier judgement delivered at the High Court which ordered a fresh primary to be conducted by the state Executive Council.

However, in the usual shenanigans of some disgruntled elements in the party, Jimi Lawal and his cohorts went ahead to conduct an illegal primary after the 14 days ordered by the high court had elapsed on the 10th of October, 2022, a move which met strong condemnation from the party leadership at the national and State levels.

These elements also went to court praying that the court should compel INEC to recognise the illegal primaries through a writ of mandamus but the suit was dismissed by the Federal High Court Abeokuta for abuse of court processes

As the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja begins hearing today, Hon. Adebutu has called on all party faithful, supporters and the general public to remain steadfast and undeterred as there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

According to him, the technicalities of the Justice O.O.Oguntoyinbo judgements had been studied by our legal team which informed the decision of appealing the lower court Judgements by the national party. We believe that our prayer at the appeal court has a strong stand to be favoured while we remain optimistic that the appeal court will give the hearing the needed accelerated attention.

“𝙒𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙩’𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙨 𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮”.

“𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝘿𝙋 𝙞𝙣 𝙊𝙜𝙪𝙣 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 2023 𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙤 𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙨”, Adebutu noted.