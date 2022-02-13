Adebutu, Oluwole attend Launch of Egbe Degbuyi Remo

The Otun Ajagungbade of Remoland, Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, in the company of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Federal House of Representatives 2023 aspirant, Remo Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, and Chief of Staff, Hon Mufutau Oduwaye attended the formal launching and inauguration of the Remo traditional group, Egbe Degbuyi Remo.

The event, which also had in attendance the PDP 2023 Presidential aspirant, Dr Doyin Okupe as well as Erelu Adenike Adebutu, took place at the Royal Events Hall, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, February 12, 2022.

