    Adebutu, Oluwole attend Launch of Egbe Degbuyi Remo

    Celebrity News

    The Otun Ajagungbade of Remoland, Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, in the company of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Federal House of Representatives 2023 aspirant, Remo Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, and Chief of Staff, Hon Mufutau Oduwaye attended the formal launching and inauguration of the Remo traditional group, Egbe Degbuyi Remo.

    The event, which also had in attendance the PDP 2023 Presidential aspirant, Dr Doyin Okupe as well as Erelu Adenike Adebutu, took place at the Royal Events Hall, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, February 12, 2022.

    See the pictures taken at the event below:

    From Left - Dr Doyin Okupe, Erelu Adenike Adebutu, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and Lisa Paul Adejobi.
    Incoming 2023 Rep., Remo Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole in a tete with members of the group
    Hon Mufutau Oduwaye (Red Outfit), Asiwaju Oluwole and Lisa Adejobi
    Hon Ladi Adebutu in a warm greeting with a guest at the event
    Hon Ladi Adebutu exchanges pleasantries with Chief Sonowo
    Erelu Adenike Adebutu pays obeisance to Dr Doyin Okupe
    Dr Doyin Okupe, Erelu Adenike Adebutu and Hon Ladi Adebutu
    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole pays attention to one of the members of the Egbe Degbuyi Remo
    Asiwaju Bola Oluwole with Lisa Adejobi
    Asiwaju Bola Oluwole with Egbe Degbuyi Chieftains
    Asiwaju Bola Oluwole and Lisa Adejobi
