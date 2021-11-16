Adebutu’s Installation As Seriki of Iperuland; My Leader is a Man of Capacity – Oluwole

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, has congratulated his boss, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu FCPA, on the conferment on him the chieftaincy title of Seriki of Iperu Remo by His Royal Highness Oba Idowu Adeleke Basibo, Odoru IV, Alaperu of Iperu Remo.

In a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Office, Asiwaju Oluwole, said the title was “well deserved” noting that Hon Adebutu is a man of immense capacity who has continuously contributed economically to the growth of Iperu Remo and the welfare of its people.

Oluwole, who is vying to represent Remo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abuja, in 2023, stated further that he is particularly happy to note that “the philanthropy of Hon Adebutu and services for a peaceful and strong Iperu Community is recognised by the good people of Iperu”.

He added, “the honour will further spur you to do more for the growth and development of Iperu land.”

Oluwole enjoined all sons and daughters of Iperu to rally round the Seriki of Iperu as the symbol of unity of the community.

Congratulations sir.