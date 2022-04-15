Adeniye charges PDP Members On Voter Registration

Hon Dr Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye has charged party members to mobilise eligible voters to ensure they register for and obtain permanent voters cards (PVC) from the INEC office.

He made this call during the weekly general meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 7, Ogere Remo, Ogun State on April 14, 2022.

The 2023 Ogun State House of Assembly hopeful, Ikenne State Constituency, expressed his profound gratitude to all the leaders and party faithful for their show of support for his political aspiration.

With his experience in governance between 2004 and 2011, Adeniye assured them that he would continue to be a good ambassador to the youths, Ogere Remo and the entire Ikenne Local Government.

Adeniye, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Maributh Global Resources, urged all the ward members to actively participate in politics adding that “being active politically will ensure that people of good character occupy the seat of power” that he believes will help to “positively reposition the state in the comity of developed states in Nigeria”.