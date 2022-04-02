Adeniye obtains PDP State Assembly Forms, pledges Good Representation

The most prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Ogun State House of Assembly aspirant for Ikenne State Constituency, Hon Dr. Sulaiman Badmus Adeniye, obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms from the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja.

Being a politician with deep political experiences, as a first assignment, Adeniye presented his forms to the Ogere Remo PDP leaders. The support was overwhelming. He, also, received their blessings.

Adeniye posited that his wealth of experience would be brought to bear in ensuring that the constituency is well represented at the state assembly and its good people benefit immensely from the dividends of democracy.

This is, no doubt, a true test of leadership and determination to take stewardship to the next level.

Hon Adeniye was a former Councilor and Leader of the Legislative House, Ikenne LG, 2004-2007 and Consultant on Agriculture and Employment Generation, Ikenne LG, 2008-2011.