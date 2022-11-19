Africa Wants Ghana To Do Well At The Qatar World Cup – Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has come out to say that pressure for the Black Stars to do well at the World Cup will not just come from their country, but from the whole continent. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates simply want to win and make the nation proud at the world stage, so he hopes results will favor his team after 3 games.

Ayew added that Portugal are up there among the favourites, and their quality definitely stands out.

His words, “Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud.”

“It [against Uruguay] will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round. We have to focus on the here and now, what happened before is irrelevant today.”

“We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on.”

“Portugal are up there among the favourites and their quality stands out. Not to mention having one of the best players in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo. It promises to be a momentous occasion and we have to live up to what people expect.”

“We will fight and give our all on the pitch. Korea Republic also have a very strong and solid team, who all know each other well. It’s a very tough group. I think the teams are more or less on a par, apart from Portugal, who are favourites.”