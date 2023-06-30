Ortom denies being nominated for ministerial appointment by Tinubu

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has debunked reports making the rounds that President Bola Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial appointment.

Netizens have been peddling a report purporting that the former governor was part of those who made the awaited ministerial list.

But the governor, in a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, described the report as fake and misleading, asking members of the public to disregard it.

The statement reads, “The attention of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the speculation on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

“Chief Ortom deeply appreciates those who have taken time to call and verify the information”.