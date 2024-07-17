African Group recommends Dr. Okonjo-Iweala for second term as WTO Director-General

The African Group has requested World Trade Organization (WTO) chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to run for a second term as head of the global trade watchdog, according to a document released on Friday as reported by Reuters.

A document sent by Chad stated the need to advance outcomes achieved under her tenure before the next major ministerial meeting, which will be hosted by Cameroon.

It stated, “The African Group is of the view that it would be in the best interest of the Organization if the process of reappointment were to start early.”

Some WTO delegates have privately speculated that Okonjo-Iweala may opt against a second term if U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump wins in November, given his administration’s opposition to her appointment.

The African group comprise 44 African member countries of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and nine observers who often speak with one voice using a single coordinator or negotiating team.

Opposition to her WTO Director-General candidacy

Okonjo-Iweala encountered opposition from the US administration under former President Donald Trump after a WTO selection panel recommended her for the chief position in October, a decision that required consensus.

The withdrawal of South Korea’s trade minister Yoo Myung-hee paved the way for Okonjo-Iweala to become the director-general of the global trade group after which the Biden administration announced its support for former Nigerian Finance Minister to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization.

The decision marked a departure from the Trump administration’s opposition to Okonjo-Iweala and aligned the U.S. with much of the rest of the world.

About Dr. Okonjo Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a global finance expert, economist, and international development professional with over 40 years of experience across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and briefly as Foreign Minister in 2006, being the first woman to hold both positions.

She is renowned for implementing major reforms that enhanced the effectiveness of these ministries and the overall functioning of the government.

She also had a distinguished 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, eventually rising to the position of Managing Director of Operations. As both a development economist and Finance Minister, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala led her country through various reforms, addressing macroeconomic, trade, financial, and real sector issues.

As Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, she led negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors, resulting in the elimination of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including an outright cancellation of $18 billion. In her second term, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala spearheaded reforms that improved transparency in government accounts and strengthened institutions against corruption.