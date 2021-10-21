Again, APC Postpones Oyo State Congress Over Irregularities

The state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has been postponed again.

InfoStride News reports that this is the second time the congress would be postponed.

Our correspondent gathered that the congress was slated to hold last Saturday.

It was, however, shifted to this Saturday due to alleged falsification of documents and was scheduled to hold this Saturday.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the congress has been shifted again.

A member of the House of Representatives, Olaide Akinremi announced the postponement of the congress.

Akinremi, who represents Ibadan North, made the announcement in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke when he addressed members of the party at the national secretariat of the party.

He said that the congress will now hold on Saturday, 7th November.