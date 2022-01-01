Agropartnerships investors threaten lawsuit against platform for breach of contract

Agropartnerships Investors which is an investment platform powered by Farmforte, have threatened to involve lawyers and security personnel in the course of following up on matured investments unpaid by the platform.

These investors appear to have run out of patience upon the lapse of the 3-7 days ultimatum which Agropartnerships said would be used to pay investors with one to five units of the cashew 04 cycle which matured on the 15th of December as those with over five units have refused to wait until April next year to access their funds

Nairametrics had earlier reported how investors of the platform lamented inaccessibility to their investment funds a few days before the Yuletide celebration.

Meanwhile, the investors have continued to pitch their voices on social media with regards to the failure of the firm to pay investors their matured cycle and in fear that the situation may turn out like other crowdfunding platforms that have failed in the past.

Lamenting on Instagram, an investor who goes by the handle, @pelumine said investment returns still haven’t been made as of 28th December 2021 despite having to wait for over two weeks.

According to the user, “When we transferred our money it was with ease there was no delay whatsoever nor anything ascending about it. After today if I don’t get my refund back I will be forced to call them (Agropartnerships) out and have my lawyer serve you guys a letter. They should send me my capital back if they don’t want to pay me my interest. At least let me have what I invested.”

Elsewhere, some groups of investors have threatened to come together under one umbrella to sue the platform for breach in the contract as against what was earlier stated and accusing the platform of not communicating properly with investors.