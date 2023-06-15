Akpabio outlines legislative agenda

In an address following his election as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio expressed his commitment to renewing hope among Nigerians through the enactment of people-oriented legislation, given the current state of the nation.

Akpabio highlighted the pressing challenges facing Nigeria and pledged that the 10th Senate would work diligently to address them.

Acknowledging the need for economic renewal and revitalisation, Akpabio extended his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their efforts thus far, which have instilled hope not only in Nigeria but also in the wider West African sub-region. He emphasised the Senate’s determination to attract foreign direct investment and create a conducive environment for economic growth.

Akpabio underlined the Senate’s commitment to prioritise issues affecting persons with disabilities and vulnerable populations. Through legislative action and empowerment initiatives, the Senate aims to combat the recruitment of youth into criminal activities such as banditry, the activities of unknown gunmen, and the insurgency of Boko Haram. Additionally, the Senate intends to address the issue of insecurity, ensuring safe travel across the country.

Focusing on financial matters, Akpabio expressed the Senate’s dedication to expanding legislation that enhances the revenue stream of the nation. He commended the track record of President Tinubu in improving the country’s revenue generation. The Senate’s primary goal is to empower Nigerians by crafting policies that foster economic growth and provide opportunities for all citizens.

Akpabio reiterated the Senate’s commitment to maintaining a harmonious relationship with the executive branch while preserving the independence of the legislature. He emphasised the importance of diligently overseeing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prevent the wastage of national resources. The Senate aims to hold the executive accountable and ensure that projects are executed efficiently and responsibly.

Expressing his disdain for politically motivated infrastructure projects, Akpabio pledged that the 10th Senate would intensify its oversight functions regarding MDAs. By doing so, they aim to deter the mismanagement and misuse of resources. The Senate intends to monitor projects closely and fulfill its appropriation duties to benefit the nation.

Akpabio highlighted the importance of reducing Nigeria’s reliance on limited revenue sources and emphasised the need for economic viability, social acceptability, and environmental sustainability to achieve sustainable growth. He pledged to create a legislative framework that supports President Tinubu’s policies and empowers the government to fulfill its objectives.

Concluding his address, Akpabio assured the Nigerian people that the 10th Senate would hit the ground running and work tirelessly to make their constituents proud. He urged fellow lawmakers to support the government’s good policies and programs, commending the decision to remove fuel subsidies. Akpabio stressed the significance of domestic fuel production and encouraged the development of the diesel industry.

In closing, the Senate president called upon Nigerians to pray for the lawmakers, emphasising that the dreams, aspirations, and well-being of the citizens would remain at the forefront of the Senate’s legislative activities.