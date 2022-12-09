Akwa Ibom 2023: Thousands throng Senator Bassey Akpan’s campaign in Etim Ekpo

Human and vehicular activities were brought to a standstill on Friday in Etim Ekpo, a densely populated community in Akwa Ibom State as the Young Peoples Party, YPP, took its ward-to-ward campaign for Senator Albert Bassey Akpan to the area.

This is the first time the party would hold a campaign rally since Senator Akpan was incarcerated.

The well-attended rally was led by Akpan’s running mate, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Asuquo Amba (Rtd) and other leaders of the party.

Also in attendance was Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, wife of the governorship hopeful.

Interestingly, thousands of people of the area thronged out to welcome the YPP Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation, despite the absence of the governorship candidate, Senator Akpan.

Some electorate at the event who spoke with newsmen, promised to vote Senator Akpa even in prison.

Some of them said they were not deterred by the court’s verdict which jailed Senator Akpan, hoping that the candidate will come out stronger and lead Akwa Ibom to a greater height.

Also speaking at the campaign rally, wife of the governorship candidate, Pastor Mrs Imabong Bassey Albert, said no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.

She said, “Senator Bassey Albert – OBA is still on the ballot; will win and don’t be despaired, no prison is big enough to stop the yearning of the people.”

Other party stakeholders and candidates who spoke at the rally, said Senator Akpan would liberate Akwa Ibom from misrule.