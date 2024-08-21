Alcohol Made Me Question Kamala Harris’ Racial Identity – Hulk Hogan

Ex-WWE champion, Hulk Hogan has come out to react to the outrage he sparked after joking about body-slamming U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris. He recently questioned her racial identity, and the world has been reacting.

According to Hogan, his remarks were not a true representation of his true self, and he can only blame the poor comments on the amount of alcoholic beverages he consumed at his recent event.

His words, “I am going to get heat for that one, brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.”

The legendary wrestler delivered a speech during last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and he is a huge fan of Donald Trump.

WOW.

Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, under President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first South Asian American vice president.

A member of the Democratic Party, she served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Following the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris met her future husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend who set up Harris and Emhoff on a blind date in 2013. Emhoff, who was born in a Jewish family, was an entertainment lawyer who became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP’s Los Angeles office.