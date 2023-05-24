All is not well with Imo PDP— Lawmaker says as he defects to APC

Jerry Alagbaoso, a member of the House of Representatives, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alagbaoso, in a letter read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, said all is not well with the PDP in Imo State.

This could be a major blow to the PDP ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

“All is not well in Imo State PDP. This explains why three of our colleagues from Imo State and [of] PDP extraction in the House of Representatives defected to APC a few weeks ago.

“I will not be an exception considering the man-made confusion and headaches of PDP in Imo. What is happening in Imo PDP is not satisfactory to those people (members) and my colleagues who crossed over and it is not also satisfactory to me,” Alagbaoso said.

Reacting to the defection, Speaker Gbajabiamila described the defection as a major earthquake.