Amad Diallo Can Add Soemthing Different To Erik ten Hag’s Team – Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has come out to say that Erik ten Hag should give Amad Diallo a chance next season. He recently revealed that the youngster clearly has unfinished business at the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Amad’s talent as a footballer cannot be doubted, and it is the reason why he left Sunderland a hero and an absolute god.

Rio added that even if Antony has done well at the club thus far, the Ivorian is someone who can add something different.

His words, “He is an interesting one. He has got talent there is no doubting that. You can see the talent he has got but you can see he wasn’t robust enough at the time. But that loan at Sunderland, he left that place a hero, an absolute god. He plays on the right hand side too, a problem position for us,”

“I know Antony has come in and done well but he is someone you can look at and say can he add something a bit different. I would like to see him given another opportunity. There is a bit of unfinished business and I don’t know if he’s not good enough, not right for Man United or he is [good enough] because I haven’t seen enough.”