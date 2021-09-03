Amazon launches UK recruitment drive

The Amazon ‘Sortation Centre’ at Redditch Eastern Gateway will create 200 new permanent jobs over two years, it has been announced.

Amazon has started recruiting for a range of new roles including engineers; flow control specialists; robotics engineering specialists; and team members who will ship customer orders.

Amazon will be hosting an online recruitment event on July 13 to provide further details on the many different roles available at the new centre.

There will also be advice on the Amazon recruitment process; and tips on how to best prepare for interviews.

The Amazon Sortation Centre is being fitted with advanced robotics to help sort parcels; before they are transported to delivery stations from where they will be collected for delivery to customers.

Redditch Borough Council Leader Councillor Matt Dormer, said: “What great news for Redditch and our residents to have this employment opportunity on their doorstep.

“This council promised to unlock Redditch’s potential; and the regeneration of our borough is at the top of this list.

“Along with the town centre plans and the investment we have received to make this reality; this latest news is further proof that we will deliver our promises.”

Amazon regional director Kevin Marsh added: “Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times; and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand; and likewise support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”

The sortation centre will feature a ‘robot highway’ where a robot will follow its programmed journey to a station from where a conveyor removes its package from the robot and also down a chute ready for delivery.

The robot completes its entire journey in roughly two minutes.