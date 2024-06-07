American Military Veterans of Igbo Extraction Demand Immediate Release of Nnamdi Kanu

The American Military Veterans of Igbo Extraction have called for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group expressed their dismay over Kanu’s continued incarceration despite being freed by a court of competent jurisdiction.

This demand followed a visit by a delegation from the American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent to the U.S. State Department on Friday.

They asserted that the Nigerian judiciary has disregarded rulings from competent courts, international courts, and United Nations opinions supporting Kanu’s release.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s legal adviser, emphasized that the visit demonstrated solidarity with the Igbo community and was a call to action for the State Department to intervene in Kanu’s case.

The veterans’ advocacy efforts aim to raise awareness about Kanu’s plight and push for his freedom, citing human rights concerns and the need for justice.