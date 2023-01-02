    Login
    Aubameyang Is No Longer The Player He Once Was – Jamie Redknapp

    Popular pundit, Jamie Redknapp has come out to say that he believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not solve Chelsea’s attacking problems. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the Gabonese striker was not the answer at Arsenal a few years back, so he is definitely not going to be the answer now at Chelsea years later.

    Jamie added that Aubameyang is getting older now, and he is no longer the player he once was.

    His words, “He wasn’t the answer at Arsenal so he’s not going to be the answer now at Chelsea,”

    “He’s getting older now. He’s not the player that he was. They’re trying to get [Christopher] Nkunku, that’s the player they’re after, whether they are going to get him I’m not sure.”

