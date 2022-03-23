Anambra APC Selects 180 Delegates For Saturday’s Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has selected 180 delegates to represent Anambra State chapter at the National Convention slated for Saturday.

The delegates are drawn from the 21 local government areas, and their names were announced at the state party secretariat in Awka on Wednesday evening, by the State Chairman, Sir Basil Ejidike

Ejidike announced the names during the inauguration of the state zonal and local government executive committees.

He said: “The delegates were selected according to APC Constitution, from the state exco, LGA executive and political office holders.”

While congratulating the newly inaugurated state officers, Ejidike, said: “I wish to restate and draw your attention to the essence of a political party. All political parties’ interest is to win elections and advance the course of their environment.

“The APC has all it takes to achieve this and more. Therefore, we must all put our hands on deck to reposition the party, and as well win elections.

“This is achievable in Anambra being that we have both the human and material resources needed. As a new family we are poised to galvanize and harness our diverse potentials and resources to put our party in political positions in our dear state.

“It is indeed factual that the APC-led Federal Government has benefitted Anambra State and people in terms of infrastructural development, human capacity building and empowerment.

“These have reposed on us all the onerous task of leading the people of Anambra into the mainstream politics of Nigeria This we must accomplish.

“In a very special way, I appreciate the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his giant developmental strides in Anambra State.”