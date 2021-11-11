Anambra Election: Andy Uba Rejects Results, Says APGA Too Weak To Win

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just-concluded governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has rejected the election results.

Uba said he was surprised that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, a party he described a weak, won the election ahead of his party, the APC.

The result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, shows that Prof. Charles Soludo polled the highest vote in the election followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo while Uba finished on third position.

Also some local and international bodies that observed the electoral process in Anambra, have described the election as free abd fair.

President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the APC, was among the first persons to congratulate Prof. Charles Soludo for his victory in the poll.

But, Uba in said “it is surprising that APGA that lost almost 80% of its stalwarts through defection to the APC before the election came out ‘victorious’.

“The outcome of the election was a charade and did not reflect the wishes of the people of Anambra State”, said Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, spokesperson of the Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organization.

Part of the statement reads; “Our popular candidate, Senator Andy Uba is a victim of widespread electoral fraud and manipulation by INEC in cohort with the Willie Obiano Regime and the security forces deployed to oversee the Anambra State Governorship Election

“The elections were characterized by widespread irregularities, intimidation and voter suppression in order to clear the path for the inglorious ‘victory’ of APGA in the polls.”

The APC suggested that INRC had worked for APGA all through the election and favoured the ruling party with the results.

The APC wondered how it’s Uba, who who polled over 200,000 votes in its primary election would be allocated slightly above 43,000 votes by INEC.

“It is surprising that APGA that lost almost 80% of its stalwarts through defection to the APC before the election came out ‘victorious’,” the party added .