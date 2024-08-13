Anambra Governor Launches Major Youth Empowerment Initiative

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated an extensive youth empowerment programme aimed at training 8,000 young individuals across the state.

This initiative is designed to enhance skills, reduce unemployment, and curb street crime by providing vocational training and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Speaking to media outlets on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Aghamba, detailed the scope and objectives of the new programme.

This marks the second phase of the initiative, following a similar programme launched in 2023. The current scheme is set to span eight months and will be executed in several phases.

Aghamba explained that the programme is open to individuals aged between 18 and 45 years, regardless of their state of origin, provided they reside in Anambra.

The inclusion of non-indigenous residents underscores the programme’s broader goal of fostering community development and reducing societal problems such as crime.

“The primary aim of this initiative is to take young people off the streets and equip them with skills that will make them productive members of society,” Aghamba said.

“By providing these skills, we believe we can significantly reduce the crime rate and improve the overall quality of life in Anambra State.”

The training will be divided into three main phases. Phase A will offer four-month courses in various vocational skills, while Phase B will extend over six months, focusing on more advanced training.

The final phase, which lasts one month, will concentrate on entrepreneurship, equipping participants with the knowledge to start and manage their own businesses. An additional month will be dedicated to capturing data and assessing the participants’ progress.

Aghamba outlined some of the skills that will be taught during the programme. These include furniture making, metal fabrication, aluminium fabrication, CCTV installation, confectionery, and leather works.

The agricultural component of the training will cover areas such as livestock management, piggery, poultry, fishery, and cassava processing. In total, participants will have the opportunity to learn 42 different skills, reflecting the programme’s comprehensive approach to vocational training.

To support the successful implementation of this initiative, 620 businesses across the state will receive stipends to expand their operations. These businesses will serve as training centres and provide practical experience for the participants.

The financial support aims to enhance the capacity of these businesses to accommodate and train the 8,000 youths.

Aghamba emphasised the importance of these businesses in the programme. “The expansion of these businesses is crucial because it allows us to integrate the trainees into practical environments where they can apply their new skills.

This not only benefits the participants but also supports local enterprises and stimulates economic growth.”

The launch of this programme underscores the state government’s commitment to youth development and job creation.

By focusing on both vocational training and entrepreneurial skills, Anambra aims to empower its young population and address the challenges of unemployment and criminality.

As the training programme prepares to commence, the state government, along with the Commissioner for Youth Development and other stakeholders, will be closely monitoring its progress to ensure its effectiveness and impact.

The initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more skilled and productive workforce, contributing to the overall development of Anambra State.