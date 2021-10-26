    Login
    Anambra: INEC Reacts To Alleged Mass Resignation Of AD-HOC Staff Over IPOB

    Politics

    The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has refuted reports that its ad-hoc staff resigned over threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

    Independent National Electoral Commission
    INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nwachukwu Orji, said the Commission is still recruiting ad-hoc staff members.

    Reports had it that ad-hoc staff of INEC terminated their appointment en mass over IPOB-linked threats ahead of the governorship election in the state.

    However, Orji described such reports as false and without substance.

    Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Orji said: “INEC is still in the process of recruiting the Adhoc workers, in fact we just finished the Adhoc training before this false report.

    “As the head of the Commission in Anambra, I am telling you authoritatively that we have more than enough manpower for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra,” he said.

    Anambra 2021 Governorship election is slated for November 6.

