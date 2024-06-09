Anglican Primate Faults Attacks on Military Personnel, Calls for Justice and Dialogue

The Anglican Primate of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has condemned the persistent attacks on military personnel, describing them as “a cancer on the nation.”

Speaking on Sunday during his episcopal visit to St Matthew Anglican Church in Abuja, covering the Maitama and Mpape Archdeaconry, Ndukuba urged Nigerians to stand firm in their faith and trust in God’s intervention amid national challenges.

He emphasized the importance of justice, dialogue, and addressing the needs of ordinary people, asserting that leadership should prioritize the welfare of citizens.

The cleric encouraged Christians to remain faithful and patient, while also urging the government to tackle the root causes of agitation and dissidence, even in difficult times.