Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    APC Chairman Announces Statewide March Against Nationwide Protest

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, announced on Wednesday that the party has secured a police permit to march in all 196 political wards of the state in opposition to the nationwide protest.

    Eba disclosed this during an interaction with journalists at the APC Secretariat in Calabar.

    He stated that he would lead APC members through designated routes in Calabar for a 14-day period.

    APC
    APC

    “Other party officials and registered members will engage in similar marches in their respective local governments and wards starting from August 1st,” Eba said.

    He emphasized that the march is a show of solidarity for the achievements of the President and the state governor, which he claimed have brought significant progress and benefits to Nigerians.

    See also  Yemi Osinbajo To Swear In New Ministers

    “Those that may be misguided, the security agencies will handle and lead them to psychiatric and other confined homes,” he added.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News