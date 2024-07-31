APC Chairman Announces Statewide March Against Nationwide Protest

Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, announced on Wednesday that the party has secured a police permit to march in all 196 political wards of the state in opposition to the nationwide protest.

Eba disclosed this during an interaction with journalists at the APC Secretariat in Calabar.

He stated that he would lead APC members through designated routes in Calabar for a 14-day period.

“Other party officials and registered members will engage in similar marches in their respective local governments and wards starting from August 1st,” Eba said.

He emphasized that the march is a show of solidarity for the achievements of the President and the state governor, which he claimed have brought significant progress and benefits to Nigerians.

“Those that may be misguided, the security agencies will handle and lead them to psychiatric and other confined homes,” he added.