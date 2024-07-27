APC Chieftain Fatai Ibikunle Assures Nigerians Economic Downturn is Temporary

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, has declared that the current economic downturn in the country is temporary.

Ibikunle made this statement while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

Addressing the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, Ibikunle urged Nigerian youths to reconsider their plans.

He emphasized the importance of patience and support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration during this crucial period.

Ibikunle, who previously served as personal assistant to the late Governor Lam Adesina, highlighted the challenges faced by the current administration and the ongoing efforts to address them.

He called on youths to understand the complexities involved in steering the nation’s economy back on the path of progress.

He appealed to the organizers of the protest to give the president time to implement his strategies.

“Though the nation’s economy was on the verge of collapse before Tinubu assumed office, he has been diligently working to get the economy back on track since his assumption of office,” Ibikunle said.

“The current hardships are temporary, and the efforts being made by the administration will soon yield positive results.

The economic policies being implemented will eventually lead to prosperity for all citizens.

I urge the youths to join hands with the government in its quest to build a better future for the country.”