APC chieftain, Nyerere lauds Kalu on emergence as Reps Deputy Speaker

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Nyerere Chinenye Anyim, has lauded the recent inauguration of presiding officers and members of the tenth national assembly.

He particularly felicitated the member representing Bende federal constituency in Abia State in the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on his unanimous election as the Deputy speaker of the lower chamber.

Anyim, in a statement on Friday, described Benjamin Kalu’s emergence as the Deputy Speaker of the green chamber as a true affirmation of confidence reposed in him by the leadership of the governing APC in Nigeria.

Anyim who doubles also as pioneer former Abia Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, noted that Kalu has demonstrated sterling capacities in various spheres of public leadership in justifying the mandate entrusted to him by the people of the federal constituency.

The Abia party stalwart said, “there are no doubts he will continue in discharging his legislative functions, especially, now he has been elevated as the Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. He has displayed unwavering commitment, undeterred spirit, dutifulness and resourcefulness in the current efforts by well-meaning citizens to deepen the present democratic process in every facet of this very great nation.

The ex-national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress, southeastern Nigeria, also used the opportunity to extend his congratulations to the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a two-term member of the lower chamber of the national assembly, Tajudeen Abbas, on their inauguration as President of the 10th Nigerian Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Anyim said, “I am equally using this medium to applaud the Senator representing Kano North district in the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly, Mr Barau Jibrin on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate during the election for presiding officers of the tenth national assembly.

While applauding the recent election of new the principal officers, Anyim who was the Abia State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, particularly tasked the newly inaugurated federal lawmakers of Abia origin to leverage on the mandate entrusted to them by the Nigerian electorates at the concluded 2023 general elections in offering their best service to the people.