APC Convention: Yari, Akume, Abdulahi Pick Chairmanship Forms

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor of Nasarawa, Senator Abdulahi Adamu and former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume on Wednesday obtained the chairmanship forms ahead of the March 26 convention.

Although the chairmanship aspirants were not at the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they all sent their aides to purchase the forms on their behalf.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja after purchasing the form on behalf of Akume, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade said he believes Akume was the best for the job and would emerge as the chairman of the party.

Gemade said they would abide by the decision of the party if it decides to go for a consensus arrangement.

He said, “Whatever the party chooses. The party has the final say. If at the end of the day, the party is able to consummate a consensus exercise for this contest, we agree with it. However they decide, there should be balloting for this contest. We will go with the balloting and whatever the outcome is we will accept.”

Also after purchasing the form on behalf of Yari, Senator Tijani Kaura said despite Yari’s decision to contest, he remained a loyal party man.

He stated, “Here is the delegation of people from Zamfara State here in the APC National Secretariat. We represent the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari in purchasing the nomination form for the national chairmanship of our great party.

Kaura said while they were aware of the zoning arrangement of the party, he insisted that the national chairmanship position was zoned to the north and Zamfara is part of the north.

He added: “As far as we are concerned, there are contending issues as to the zoning formula. But we are fully aware that the national chairmanship has been given to the north, just like the presidency has been zoned to the south.

“We are fully aware that all positions of the party and the government that were hitherto in the south are moved to the north and those in the North have moved to the south, that’s what we are aware and Zamfara is part of northern Nigeria.”

Also speaking with journalists after obtaining the form on behalf of Adamu, Mr. Lawrence Onuchukwu said if the rumour that Adamu was the anointed candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari, it was good for his ambition.

He said, “As you can see we are here to obtain a form to vie for the national chairmanship of this party for our principal Senator Dr Abdullahi Adamu.”

Asked if Adamu is the President’s choice, Onuchukwu said, “If that rumour is anything to go by, it is a boost for us. Mr President, as a man of integrity, I’m sure will not want to associate himself with someone who does not have the capacity to actualize the vision of this party.

“And you are also aware that we must not pretend that the party has some challenges and you need an administrator, a politician, you need a person who can handle the party.”