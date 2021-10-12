We will support the HIV epidemic control in Abia State – US

The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires (CDA), Kathleen FitzGibbon, has arranged a Mission Nigeria interagency team to Abia State to establish the re-engagement of U.S. assistance to the State through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and support renewed efforts towards HIV epidemic control.

This was made known by the U.S Mission in Nigeria via a statement issued on Tuesday.

CDA FitzGibbon and the delegation met Governor Ikpeazu, where they stated the U.S. government’s commitment to Abia State in its efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control and encouraged the Governor to build on his commitment to the health care system in Abia state, including prioritizing recruitment of healthcare workers to help sustain the expanded HIV program and other critical public health services.