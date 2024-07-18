APC Criticizes Governor Dauda Lawal for Celebrating Amid Insecurity in Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Governor Dauda Lawal for celebrating in Enugu State while Zamfara is grappling with severe insecurity.

In a statement, APC’s publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, condemned the governor’s actions, stating that 54 people have been killed and hundreds kidnapped in just one week.

Gusau expressed outrage that Governor Lawal was seen dancing with his PDP counterparts in Enugu despite the ongoing crisis in his state.

“It is precarious to see a leader like Governor Dauda Lawal showing a nonchalant attitude to the plight of his people, having left the state in mourning to dance his life away with his colleagues, PDP governors, in Enugu State,” the statement read.

Gusau criticized the governor for releasing a video on social media showing him dancing in Igbo attire with other PDP governors shortly after the tragic events in Zamfara.

The statement highlighted several recent incidents in July 2024:

– On July 8, bandits attacked Kofar Jangebe in Gusau, killing a policeman and a security guard and kidnapping the son of Alhaji Isiya Lalan.

– On July 12, bandits attacked Yartasha in Maru LGA, killing 11 people and kidnapping an unspecified number of community members.

– On July 13, Tsafe town in Tsafe LGA was attacked, resulting in one death and multiple abductions.

– On July 14, Maguru in Kaura Namoda LGA was attacked, leading to 20 deaths and numerous kidnappings.

– On July 15, Magami district in Gusau LGA was attacked, killing 10 people and kidnapping others.

– On July 16, Dan-Isah village was attacked, resulting in 11 deaths and multiple abductions.

Gusau alleged that the governor and his administration have taken no meaningful action to address these issues.

He reminded Governor Lawal of his 2023 campaign promise to end banditry within his first month in office, contrasting this with his current behavior.

“Today, after one year in office, the people of the state could only see the Governor on television stations and social media platforms within and outside the country, enjoying high life with his friends, family, and colleagues while his state bleeds,” Gusau stated.

He urged the governor to remember his promises and his responsibilities, calling for a change in attitude.

The APC also commended the efforts of security agencies in the state and extended condolences to the affected families, praying for strength and fortitude for them during this difficult time.