APC Has Failed, Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Determine Buhari’s Successor, Says Shehu Sani

Civil rights activist and former senator, Shehu Sani, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders under the present administration have lost integrity and should not be allowed to determine who succeeds Buhari at the end of his tenure in 2023.

According to Shehu Sani, who was a member of the 8th Senate, rising insecurity and the poor state of the economy have proven that Nigerians could no longer entrust the affairs of the country into the hands of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani noted that the killings, kidnappings and the economic woes witnessed under the current administration have retarded the fortunes of Nigeria.

The former senator, who spoke yesterday while being officially received at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after decamping to the party, stated that, “the people of Kaduna and Nigeria as a whole have been able to experience the fundamental difference between what happened yesterday and what happened today.”

He added: “Our people are being killed everyday like chicken. Southern Kaduna has become a slaughter slab; Central Kaduna has become a theater of kidnapping. Our leaders have lost the morality, honour and integrity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.

“National debt is rising and value of national currency is falling daily. The government has lost focus. Just some few days ago, over 45 people were killed in Southern Kaduna. Also, just yesterday, bandits invaded a town in Niger State where more than 500 soldiers were stationed. They operated for more than four hours in broad daylight. This is unbelievable. Where is the Government in Nigeria?”

He accused the Federal Government of dividing Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines, urging the citizens not depend on these parametres in determining the choice of their leaders in 2023.

“So far, we have been divided by the present leaders on ethnic and religious lines, and they also sow seeds of discord among us. Our people are under the siege of terrorism. It is time the PDP says enough is enough and rescues the nation from their hands,” he noted.

Sani further urged the leadership of the party to brace up and start drawing strategic plans to salvage the nation, insisting that the APC has lost what it takes to govern the country.

“We should start working out a master plan for Nigeria; after we have taken over democratically, we should restore peace and order that will be a foundation for economic resuscitation.”

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the PDP, Felix Hassan Hyat, commended Sani’s decision to decamp to the party, saying all hands must be on deck to rescue Nigeria from its present challenges.