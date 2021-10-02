APC Refutes Allegations Of Nonchalance To Insecurity Made By PDP

The All Progressive Congress in Kaduna State has strongly refuted allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC-led government in the state was not doing enough to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

A statement issued by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono, said without contradiction that Malam Nasir Ahmad El Rufai was the first among other governors who ordered security agencies to comb and bombard all forest in the state as a way of fighting banditry and kidnapping because of his conviction that forests are not meant for human habitation.

The statement appealed to residents to disregard what it called ” propagandist alarm” of the Peoples Democratic Party and go about their normal business activities, saying that Governor, El Rufai is on top of the situation.

“Similarly, we also wish to appeal to the People of Kaduna State to resonate that the habitual attack of the PDP against the APC in Kaduna State is a manifestation of their hatred and envy of the iconic achievements recorded by Malam Nasir Ahmad El- Rufai Administration which they could not do in their 16 years of unbroken leadership in the State.”

The party said it would not have bothered to respond to the diatribe of the opposition party due to its conviction that grieving families of the recent attacks in the state deserve the empathy of every reasonable, responsible and humane politician in the state but was compelled to do so to set the minds of the innocent citizens free from the shackles of confusion and ethnoreligious politics of PDP in the state.