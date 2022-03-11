APC Says Akpanudoedehe Hasn’t Resigned

Alhaji Salisu Dambatta, Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has not resigned his position as being speculated.

Sen John Akpanudoedehe (ProgressiveCongress)

Dambatta said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to reports in the media that Akpanudoedehe had resigned his position following the leadership change in the party.

“We wish to note that the Secretary of the APC CECPC, Akpanudoedehe never sent a resignation letter to the party to the best of its knowledge and neither was he sacked as some social media blogs have speculated.

“All those are utterly false, the APC is one family, the CECPC is one unit,” he said.

Dambatta said that the party had an Acting Chairman in the person of Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger.

According to him, Bello is racing against time to deliver a national convention and committee members that are united in supporting him in carrying out the mandate.

“Please disregard social media stories that are not rooted in fact or even sound reasoning,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new national executives are expected to be elected at the APC national convention slated for March 26.